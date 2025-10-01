@7SEES_ What is 6G and the IEEE? w/ Shawn Nonvaxer420 (Psinergist)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJl-fDocmwc
Can genes be patented?
https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/understanding/testing/genepatents/
cDNA in Covid-19 Vaccine https://search.brave.com/search?q=cdna+in+covid-19+vaccine&source=android&summary=1&conversation=90ce2ce09edcbb1b267b91
PFIZER: "mRNA technology is a good fit for gene editing. We want to make these editing proteins for just a short period of time to modify the genome" https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory
Human Augmentation – The
Dawn of a New Paradigm
A strategic implications project
dated May 2021 UK GOV. Head of Futures and Strategic Analysis [ Page 13 ]
The future of human augmentation should not,
however, be decided by ethicists or public opinion, although both will be important voices;
rather, governments will need to develop a clear policy position that maximises the use of
human augmentation in support of prosperity, safety and security, without undermining
our values.
https://search.brave.com/search?q=Human+Augmentation+The+Dawn+Of+A+New+PARADIGM+NATO+strategic+implications+project&source=android
Biodigital Today and Tomorrow
[HEALTH SECTION] THE CRISPERIZATION OF HUMANS: https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/index.shtml
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1971132057012392007?t=aXlOOBCnNtuTlSQ72q5cFQ&s=19
21 cfr 50.22 Institutional Review Board Waiver or Alteration of Informed Consent for Minimal Risk Clinical Investigations https://www.google.com/search?q=21+cfr+50.22&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8
Passed Senate (09/29/2022)
FDA Modernization Act 2.0
"The bill also removes a requirement to use animal studies as part of the process to obtain a license for a biological product that is biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product" https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002
https://x.com/7SEES_/status/1971206217335718125?t=O-kx0A7uBTeO0b63xdxKAw&s=19
H.R.238 - Healthy Technology Act of 2025
This bill establishes that artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning technology may be eligible to prescribe drugs.
Currently, certain drugs may be dispensed only upon a prescription provided by a practitioner licensed by law to administer the drug.
Under this bill, an AI or machine learning technology may qualify as such a prescribing practitioner if the technology is (1) authorized by state law to prescribe the drug involved; and (2) approved, cleared, or authorized under certain federal provisions pertaining to medical devices and products.
https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/238/text
nni 20 year horizon [ page 12 & 15 ] https://www.google.com/search?q=nni+20+year+horizon&oq=nni&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggCEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyBggCEEUYOzIGCAMQRRg7MgYIBBBFGDwyBggFEEUYPDIGCAYQRRg8MgYIBxBFGDvSAQgzMjQ1ajBqNKgCAbACAQ&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#sbfbu=1&pi=nni%2020%20year%20horizon
nni 20 year anniversary https://www.google.com/search?q=nni+20+year+anniversary&oq=nni&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggCEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7MgYIARBFGDkyBggCEEUYOzIGCAMQRRg7MgYIBBBFGDwyBggFEEUYPDIGCAYQRRg8MgYIBxBFGDvSAQgzMjMwajBqNKgCArACAQ&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8
This is why they are now telling you they are gonna remove the mRNA Platform and have a new platform for "safer" universal "Vaccine"
Biocyber interfaces!!!
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1953784984793129417?t=qOik6c1Pj77N23Y0vzlK4w&s=19
Ian F. Akyildiz received his BS, MS, and PhD degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany, in 1978, 1981 and 1984, respectively. He is the Founder and Editor in Chief of the newly established of the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU-J FET) since August 2020 https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx
Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief ITU(JFET) We don't care about "ethics" and neither should you paranoid people! https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1921268069583794298?t=Qv_DtdF8CsjArq-s321iJg&s=19
Internet of Bio-Nano Things: A review of applications, enabling technologies and key challenges https://www.itu.int/pub/S-JNL-VOL2.ISSUE3-2021-A08
2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC
https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970964694291914812?t=W4ifUWGY4qcvlPbyQgZy4w&s=19
IEC: Use case session 2 – Sensor technology / General purpose technology and dual use concerns - Healthcare / Diversity and liability concerns AI with "Trust" https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1964841750327148911?t=15gLq7f_9zBXMmDJmT4A4g&s=19
Biodigital Convergence IEC STANDARDIZATION opportunities 2024