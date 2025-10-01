BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
@7SEES_ What is 6G and the IEEE? w/ Shawn Nonvaxer420 (Psinergist)
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
27 views • 1 day ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MJl-fDocmwc

.

Can genes be patented?

https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/understanding/testing/genepatents/

.

cDNA in Covid-19 Vaccine https://search.brave.com/search?q=cdna+in+covid-19+vaccine&source=android&summary=1&conversation=90ce2ce09edcbb1b267b91

.

PFIZER: "mRNA technology is a good fit for gene editing. We want to make these editing proteins for just a short period of time to modify the genome" https://www.pfizer.com/news/behind-the-science/unlocking-power-our-bodys-protein-factory

.

Human Augmentation – The

Dawn of a New Paradigm

A strategic implications project

dated May 2021 UK GOV. Head of Futures and Strategic Analysis [ Page 13 ]

The future of human augmentation should not,

however, be decided by ethicists or public opinion, although both will be important voices;

rather, governments will need to develop a clear policy position that maximises the use of

human augmentation in support of prosperity, safety and security, without undermining

our values.

https://search.brave.com/search?q=Human+Augmentation+The+Dawn+Of+A+New+PARADIGM+NATO+strategic+implications+project&source=android

.

Biodigital Today and Tomorrow

[HEALTH SECTION] THE CRISPERIZATION OF HUMANS:  https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/index.shtml

.

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1971132057012392007?t=aXlOOBCnNtuTlSQ72q5cFQ&s=19


21 cfr 50.22 Institutional Review Board Waiver or Alteration of Informed Consent for Minimal Risk Clinical Investigations https://www.google.com/search?q=21+cfr+50.22&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

.

Passed Senate (09/29/2022)

FDA Modernization Act 2.0

"The bill also removes a requirement to use animal studies as part of the process to obtain a license for a biological product that is biosimilar or interchangeable with another biological product"  https://www.congress.gov/bill/117th-congress/senate-bill/5002

.

https://x.com/7SEES_/status/1971206217335718125?t=O-kx0A7uBTeO0b63xdxKAw&s=19


H.R.238 - Healthy Technology Act of 2025


This bill establishes that artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning technology may be eligible to prescribe drugs.


Currently, certain drugs may be dispensed only upon a prescription provided by a practitioner licensed by law to administer the drug.


Under this bill, an AI or machine learning technology may qualify as such a prescribing  practitioner if the technology is (1) authorized by state law to prescribe the drug involved; and (2) approved, cleared, or authorized under certain federal provisions pertaining to medical devices and  products.

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/238/text

.

nni 20 year horizon [ page 12 & 15 ]  https://www.google.com/search?q=nni+20+year+horizon&oq=nni&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggCEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg5MgYIARBFGDsyBggCEEUYOzIGCAMQRRg7MgYIBBBFGDwyBggFEEUYPDIGCAYQRRg8MgYIBxBFGDvSAQgzMjQ1ajBqNKgCAbACAQ&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#sbfbu=1&pi=nni%2020%20year%20horizon

.

nni 20 year anniversary https://www.google.com/search?q=nni+20+year+anniversary&oq=nni&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqBggCEEUYOzIGCAAQRRg7MgYIARBFGDkyBggCEEUYOzIGCAMQRRg7MgYIBBBFGDwyBggFEEUYPDIGCAYQRRg8MgYIBxBFGDvSAQgzMjMwajBqNKgCArACAQ&client=ms-android-samsung-ss&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8

.

This is why they are now telling you they are gonna remove the mRNA Platform and have a new platform for "safer" universal "Vaccine"


Biocyber interfaces!!!

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1953784984793129417?t=qOik6c1Pj77N23Y0vzlK4w&s=19

.


Ian F. Akyildiz received his BS, MS, and PhD degrees in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany, in 1978, 1981 and 1984, respectively. He is the Founder and Editor in Chief of the newly established of the ITU (International Telecommunication Union) Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU-J FET) since August 2020 https://www.itu.int/en/journal/j-fet/Pages/editorial-board.aspx

.

Ian F Akildiz Editor-in-Chief ITU(JFET) We don't care about "ethics" and neither should you paranoid people! https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1921268069583794298?t=Qv_DtdF8CsjArq-s321iJg&s=19

.

Internet of Bio-Nano Things: A review of applications, enabling technologies and key challenges https://www.itu.int/pub/S-JNL-VOL2.ISSUE3-2021-A08

.


2012 FCC M-BAN/WBAN DEPLOYMENT - 2021 Towards 6G Wireless Communication Networks M-BAN/WBAN - Vision, Enabling Technologies Paradigm Shifts IEEE COMSOC

https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1970964694291914812?t=W4ifUWGY4qcvlPbyQgZy4w&s=19

.

IEC: Use case session 2 – Sensor technology / General purpose technology and dual use concerns - Healthcare / Diversity and liability concerns AI with "Trust" https://x.com/Imbackbitches45/status/1964841750327148911?t=15gLq7f_9zBXMmDJmT4A4g&s=19

.

Biodigital Convergence IEC STANDARDIZATION opportunities 2024

https://www.iec.ch/basecamp

