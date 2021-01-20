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Signs America is Doomed
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46 views • January 20, 2021
Signs America is Doomed - The date half way between two rare “American Total Solar Eclipses” is December 14,2020 - The day the Republic died. Greater than any “writing on the wall” - a mighty sign was seen in the heavens indicating the Creator crossing out America! Everything has changed now. What do we do?
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