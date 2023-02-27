Create New Account
🇧🇷 Brazil's Socialist President Declares: Get Your Child 'Vaccinated', Or Lose Your Welfare
Puretrauma357
Published 21 hours ago |

Lula also criticized vaccine denialism, saying that the last government, headed by Jair Bolsonaro, “is responsible for more than half of the people who died.”


“I had never imagined that a President of the Republic would be capable of blatantly lying about the benefits of the vaccine, involving religion, involving the poorest people, saying that if people took the vaccine, it would become this or that, that is, there was no lie that was not told to prevent people from not getting vaccinated,”


🔗 ARTICLE

https://rairfoundation.com/brazils-socialist-president-declares-get-your-child-vaccinated-or-lose-your-welfare-video/

