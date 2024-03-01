Create New Account
2 Angles Of Attack
Son of the Republic
2024 Election

* They’re going to try to steal it.

* When we get past the steal, we have to close — and be prepared for nullification project 2.0.


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3429: Bringing Back The Renaissance In Art (29 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4gi29h-episode-3429-bringing-back-the-renaissance-in-art.html

Keywords
treasoncorruptiondeep stateelection riggingdonald trumpnullificationresistancemagaelection interferencesteve bannoninfiltrationelection meddlingregime changesubversionelection fraudlawfarecolor revolutionelection theftrigged electionstolen electionpuppet regimeadministrative stateascendancebig steal

