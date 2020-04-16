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Brothers Grimm Show Ep. 6 SpaceX Starlink Satellites and Headlines in the News.
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25 views • April 16, 2020
Brothers Grimm Show Ep.6. Tonight we discuss SpaceX and the Starlink Satellite program. I witnessed the row of Satellites tonight. Crazy. We also discuss the protests that are happening around the country of people that are sick and tired of the Lockdown! Time to get back to work and save this country!!
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