Cross Talk News
April 20, 2023
Today on CrossTalk News Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss The Kansas City Christian Grandpa Andrew Lester who is being LYNCHED In the Mob-Rule Media Trial. Turns out, The Grandson of Andrew Lester is a Satanist and a participant in the Lynching of his own grandfather. Sick.
Support The Sponsors!
Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren Witzke and Peymon Mottahedeh from https://FreedomLawschool.org discuss the TRUTH about the weaponized IRS and the establishing of the Income Tax.
PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT! Check out our friends at Goldco Today: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalk
Visit https://HeavensHarvest.com for high quality prepper food, use Promocode CROSSTALK to let them know we sent you!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jhp54-sweet-old-grandpa-framed-in-media-set-up-the-satanic-world-order-is-here.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.