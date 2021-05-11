Vaccines kill, murder

Vaccines Kill



Vaccines kill babies, children, adults, elders,

anyone in the vaccine path

Tamper proof caps for babies, children,

adults, elders, anyone as the challenged

Vaccines created the challenged

Orgs raising money for cancer research

Vaccines cause cancer

Processed foods cause cancer

Silence or we'll silence you

Masks silence

Masks cause serious lung issues,

brain deterioration and other health problems

Vaccines cause lack of breath, death,

serious lung issues and other health problems

Evil never gives in, can't ration with evil

Government continues to use evil

against all of us

Side effects created by pharmaceuticals

Keep those people coming back for more

Cleanliness isn't permitted

Cleanliness is the key to longevity

Essential are the people

Non essential is the government

Citizens run by the country

Government isn't made of citizens

Freedom of speech is telling it like it is

Government uses freedom of speech a lot

And the saga of human experimentation

continues to sterilize, immobilize,

destroy, steal possesions through state

removal of people from houses,

possessions on the dead they've murdered

But hey how about a brighter subject

We can talk about Nasa, definitions,

meanings, hidden bull shit, lies, deceptions,

other means of control, follow thee to the tune

Vaccines kill