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Vaccines kill, murder
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648 views • May 11, 2021
Vaccines Kill
Vaccines kill babies, children, adults, elders,
anyone in the vaccine path
Tamper proof caps for babies, children,
adults, elders, anyone as the challenged
Vaccines created the challenged
Orgs raising money for cancer research
Vaccines cause cancer
Processed foods cause cancer
Silence or we'll silence you
Masks silence
Masks cause serious lung issues,
brain deterioration and other health problems
Vaccines cause lack of breath, death,
serious lung issues and other health problems
Evil never gives in, can't ration with evil
Government continues to use evil
against all of us
Side effects created by pharmaceuticals
Keep those people coming back for more
Cleanliness isn't permitted
Cleanliness is the key to longevity
Essential are the people
Non essential is the government
Citizens run by the country
Government isn't made of citizens
Freedom of speech is telling it like it is
Government uses freedom of speech a lot
And the saga of human experimentation
continues to sterilize, immobilize,
destroy, steal possesions through state
removal of people from houses,
possessions on the dead they've murdered
But hey how about a brighter subject
We can talk about Nasa, definitions,
meanings, hidden bull shit, lies, deceptions,
other means of control, follow thee to the tune
Vaccines kill
Vaccines kill babies, children, adults, elders,
anyone in the vaccine path
Tamper proof caps for babies, children,
adults, elders, anyone as the challenged
Vaccines created the challenged
Orgs raising money for cancer research
Vaccines cause cancer
Processed foods cause cancer
Silence or we'll silence you
Masks silence
Masks cause serious lung issues,
brain deterioration and other health problems
Vaccines cause lack of breath, death,
serious lung issues and other health problems
Evil never gives in, can't ration with evil
Government continues to use evil
against all of us
Side effects created by pharmaceuticals
Keep those people coming back for more
Cleanliness isn't permitted
Cleanliness is the key to longevity
Essential are the people
Non essential is the government
Citizens run by the country
Government isn't made of citizens
Freedom of speech is telling it like it is
Government uses freedom of speech a lot
And the saga of human experimentation
continues to sterilize, immobilize,
destroy, steal possesions through state
removal of people from houses,
possessions on the dead they've murdered
But hey how about a brighter subject
We can talk about Nasa, definitions,
meanings, hidden bull shit, lies, deceptions,
other means of control, follow thee to the tune
Vaccines kill
Keywords
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