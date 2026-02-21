Trump, aliens and war in the Middle East.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
With the biggest military build up since the Gulf war 2003, Trump is about to go to war with Iran, creating war in the middle East. Meanwhile to deflect from the Epstein files he intends to release secret US government files on aliens and UFO's. A young boy named Jeremy many years ago was warned by Jesus that once war in the Middle East erupts it's not the war to worry about but aliens(fallen angels and demonic entities) that appear afterwards. Jesus, Yeshua, who died on the tree on the cross for your sins, who rose on the third day and by his blood all those who repent and believe, have full remission of sins and eternal life.