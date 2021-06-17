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Absolute Disastrous Joe Biden Speech (Big Time Stuff Up)
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122 views • June 17, 2021
((must see)) THE JOE OBIDEN SPEECH OF ALL TIME. Joe Biden Forced to Admit the truth
Who Said You Can't Force Someone to Tell the Truth??
Well, we at the 'Failure of Fear' Channel Did it !! Watch & See.
The Joe Biden Speech to the Nation Special You absolutely cannot miss, where he finally comes out and speaks the truth for the whole world to hear.
Video By "FAILURE OF FEAR"
Who Said You Can't Force Someone to Tell the Truth??
Well, we at the 'Failure of Fear' Channel Did it !! Watch & See.
The Joe Biden Speech to the Nation Special You absolutely cannot miss, where he finally comes out and speaks the truth for the whole world to hear.
Video By "FAILURE OF FEAR"
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