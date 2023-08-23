BURNED IN THE BACK: More Are Blaming Govt For Starting Canadian Fire Upwind From Community

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More whistleblowers from Canada are coming out with allegations of what can only be described as crimes against humanity.
This interview was originally posted on thelibertytalkcanada Bitchute channel https://www.bitchute.com/video/6GDU90wNMcpL/
Mirrored - Tim Truth
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