摘要：【AMFEST 2022】12/18/2022 Investigative Journalist Joshua Hilipp shares his story of him being threatened by the CCP on US soil for exposing the CCP’s United Front Work Department. Heather said the war to fight against evil is not only for the American people, but for people all over the world. This is like a battle of good versus evil and good always wins. Rachel adds that America is the last battle field we have to defend.



