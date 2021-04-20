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If Roberta Lipson's Nose Could Think
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12 views • April 20, 2021
[..A Tucker Carlson segment putting the spotlight on a November 28th, 2020 talk by Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) foreign relation's expert, Di Dongsheng, is being circulated throughout social media, including by Donald Trump.
According to Carlson, the video reveals that Joe Biden and his supporters are agents of the Chinese government.
What was dishonestly edited out of the segment was what professor Dongsheng really said: Joe Biden is controlled by Wall Street Jews, who the CCP deal with directly when they need something from America...]
https://henrymakow.com/2021/04/chinese-official-jewish-threat.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acZXridt7wM&;t=210s
According to Carlson, the video reveals that Joe Biden and his supporters are agents of the Chinese government.
What was dishonestly edited out of the segment was what professor Dongsheng really said: Joe Biden is controlled by Wall Street Jews, who the CCP deal with directly when they need something from America...]
https://henrymakow.com/2021/04/chinese-official-jewish-threat.html
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=acZXridt7wM&;t=210s
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