Juneteenth 'Celebrations’ Turn VIOLENT Riots & Shootings Become Annual Death Traps For Non-Blacks

Juneteenth has quickly become a ‘holiday’ surrounded by death, mass shootings, and mob violence.

National File’s Frankie Stockes is here to talk about the increasingly violent Juneteenth celebrations.

In 2021, a white woman in New Jersey was almost beaten to death by a mob of mostly black individuals celebrating Juneteenth.

This past weekend during Juneteenth celebrations across the country descended into chaos as multiple people were shot and some died.

Over the weekend there were reported shootings in Illinois, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, and California.

The Juneteenth holiday has become a very dangerous time for non-blacks but it has also furthered the occurrences of black on black crime.

Oftentimes gang violence erupts at events where entire communities are gathered to settle long standing scores with deadly violence.

In 2008 Barack Obama and his friends in the media reported that American had entered a post racial utopia but that was a lie.

Arguably, America is more racially divided than ever before and that division only serves to keep the elites in power.

