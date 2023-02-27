Common Myths Of Ham Radio For Prepping

There are many misunderstandings in how Ham Radio works when the SHTF. This video will address 5 Myths that will help preppers better prepare and use Ham Radio when the blackouts begin.
Subsequent Videos will dive deeper into each of the 5 areas showing you what you need to do, operate or prepare correctly in order to maximize Ham Radio when you will most need it.
