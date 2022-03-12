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Off Grid Property Search | Where We Bought | We NEVER Expected This! Episode 6
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91 views • March 12, 2022
Happy New Year Everyone and welcome to Episode 6! We purchased property in Arizona and here are the main factors that went into our decision:
*AZ was the top 2 for affordability per acre between AZ, TX, and AR. We purchased our company from Away Land Company based out of Texas. We would recommend them because they offer very reasonable payment plans and you don't have to go through the hassle of dinging your credit. See the links below for their website!
*Cost of living and tax affordability; low income tax rates, low sales tax rates, and low property tax rates.
*Stable climate with lots of sun, limited freezes, and grow zone of 8+ to grow Apples, apricots, pears, peaches, cherries, plums, oranges, grapefruit, bananas, figs, lemons, tangerines, kumquats, pomegranate, jujubees and nuts like pistachio, pecan, almond, hazelnut, chestnut, and walnut and also edible cactus like agave, dragon fruit, prickly pear, and many others.
*Lenient building codes for Cochise County and Opt Out Permit for nontraditional structure building. Also, you do not need any type of permit to build something under 200 square feet.
*Politics and gun laws including that Arizona is mostly a purple state, but leans more red.
*They are a Castle Doctrine state and state laws effectively allow people to stand their
ground. There is no duty to retreat before defending yourself if you are in a place where
you may legally be and you are not engaged in an unlawful act.
*No permit needed for concealed carry or open carry.
*Low number of natural disasters with things like wildfires, flash flooding, dust storms, and drought, but no tornadoes, large earthquakes, or tsunamis.
*Available Natural resources: Sun, minerals, trees, monsoon rains, a lot of game like deer and pigs, especially Birds including turkey…availability of sand and dirt for alternative construction like rammed earth homes, hype adobe homes, earthbag homes, and adobe homes.
*Proximity to our current address of 8-10 hours and close to the large City of Tucson about 1.5 hours away including airport access.
*Proximity to the ocean…this was our UNEXPECTED BONUS! It’s only about a 4-5 hour drive to the Gulf of California/Sea of Cortez. The Puerto Penasco area is known as “Arizona’s Beach” and it’s where people from Phoenix & Tucson vacation regularly with their family…it’s incredibly beautiful and has great access to fresh seafood.
*Low population density in Cochise County which means very little traffic, low air pollution levels, and low light pollution for stargazing
*Small business friendly: Cochise county is very small business friendly and so is the State of Arizona. We will be doing future episodes as we explore and start our business.
Thanks for watching today…in our next episode will be talking about soil testing and why it could be very important to our homestead, so be sure to like and subscribe if you find this content helpful.
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Away Land Company: https://awaylandco.com/
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
Drone footage by Kapwing
*AZ was the top 2 for affordability per acre between AZ, TX, and AR. We purchased our company from Away Land Company based out of Texas. We would recommend them because they offer very reasonable payment plans and you don't have to go through the hassle of dinging your credit. See the links below for their website!
*Cost of living and tax affordability; low income tax rates, low sales tax rates, and low property tax rates.
*Stable climate with lots of sun, limited freezes, and grow zone of 8+ to grow Apples, apricots, pears, peaches, cherries, plums, oranges, grapefruit, bananas, figs, lemons, tangerines, kumquats, pomegranate, jujubees and nuts like pistachio, pecan, almond, hazelnut, chestnut, and walnut and also edible cactus like agave, dragon fruit, prickly pear, and many others.
*Lenient building codes for Cochise County and Opt Out Permit for nontraditional structure building. Also, you do not need any type of permit to build something under 200 square feet.
*Politics and gun laws including that Arizona is mostly a purple state, but leans more red.
*They are a Castle Doctrine state and state laws effectively allow people to stand their
ground. There is no duty to retreat before defending yourself if you are in a place where
you may legally be and you are not engaged in an unlawful act.
*No permit needed for concealed carry or open carry.
*Low number of natural disasters with things like wildfires, flash flooding, dust storms, and drought, but no tornadoes, large earthquakes, or tsunamis.
*Available Natural resources: Sun, minerals, trees, monsoon rains, a lot of game like deer and pigs, especially Birds including turkey…availability of sand and dirt for alternative construction like rammed earth homes, hype adobe homes, earthbag homes, and adobe homes.
*Proximity to our current address of 8-10 hours and close to the large City of Tucson about 1.5 hours away including airport access.
*Proximity to the ocean…this was our UNEXPECTED BONUS! It’s only about a 4-5 hour drive to the Gulf of California/Sea of Cortez. The Puerto Penasco area is known as “Arizona’s Beach” and it’s where people from Phoenix & Tucson vacation regularly with their family…it’s incredibly beautiful and has great access to fresh seafood.
*Low population density in Cochise County which means very little traffic, low air pollution levels, and low light pollution for stargazing
*Small business friendly: Cochise county is very small business friendly and so is the State of Arizona. We will be doing future episodes as we explore and start our business.
Thanks for watching today…in our next episode will be talking about soil testing and why it could be very important to our homestead, so be sure to like and subscribe if you find this content helpful.
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Away Land Company: https://awaylandco.com/
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
Drone footage by Kapwing
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