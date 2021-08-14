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Dr. Ryan Cole on COVID-19, COVID Vaccines, and Vaccine Mandates
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218 views • August 14, 2021
AFLDS Medical Director, Dr. Ryan Cole, featured on Health Freedom Idaho YouTube channel.
Dr. Ryan Cole is interviewed regarding the poor handling of the COVID pandemic, the unscientific push for mass vaccinations with experimental gene therapy with high risks, and the dangers/damage from vaccine mandates.
Dr. Ryan Cole is interviewed regarding the poor handling of the COVID pandemic, the unscientific push for mass vaccinations with experimental gene therapy with high risks, and the dangers/damage from vaccine mandates.
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