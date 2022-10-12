Dr Jennifer Daniels - Milk Fast, Turpentine & Connective Tissue on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (03.28.22)

-Dr. Daniels’ experience of intensive exercise while living a very low carb life.

-The body only makes 75% of the cholesterol it needs. The rest needs to come from diet. Sufficient cholesterol from diet in lieu of bioidentical hormones. Cow brains are the best source. Dr. Daniels’ mother’s mental acuity restored from eating pork brain.

-Caller asks why ivermectin didn’t work for her cold, woman1 losing her ovarian eggs, and woman2 with low salt problems.

-Problems & costs with freezing ovarian eggs for future conception.

-Listener asks how to not need eyeglasses. Ginger eye washes. 15 slices of ginger, 1.5 cups water, simmer 10 minutes, strain. Refrigerate for up to 4 days. Add 1 tsp. ginger solution to 1 cup distilled water. Do eye washes 2-3x/week.

-Borax is useful, but other products are more useful.



-Listener had a broken ankle. Increase nutrition to fix ankle. Cow leg soup.

-Listener says they have chronic gastritis caused by SIBO. Stop dairy. Help bowels by not sitting. Hip opener exercises. Eat pig ears, chitlins, cow intestines to restore intestinal lining and bacterial balance.

-Listener with severe hair loss, seborrheic dermatitis, severe dandruff. Recommend cow foot plus liver. Chew 1 tsp. fennel seeds as often as you need.

-Woman with cloudy eyes did ginger eyewash for 10 days. One eye worse, the other the same. The ginger is pulling the toxins out. Take Vitality Capsules to pull the toxins in the eye out through the intestinal system.

-Psyllium husks absorb bile and the crap the liver is putting out.

-What are doctors useful for? Not even good for broken leg or hip.



-Roger wants to know about the curative powers of long water fasting. What were her duties when she volunteered in a fasting clinic?

-Listener wants to get his mother off Lipitor. Give her liver 2-4 oz/day and stop Lipitor after 3 days.

-Why is distilled water better? It’s super purified. Use your own distiller.



-Why is a listener waking up during the night? It’s a diet issue. Chamomile tea 1.5 TB per cup. Milk. Light snack. Eat liver before 3 pm. Pig skin with fat.

-Caller Zoe asks about her 17yr son self-diagnosed with ADHD. Take bran – ¼ cup per day. Make rice bran muffins. Also eat liver, onions, pepper with greens. Osso buco

-Listener has tinnitus. Is a toxicity. Hydrate, poop enough.

-Does calf liver have enough nutrition?

-Does a wisdom tooth need to be removed if it’s not causing any problems?

-Risk of amoeba from eating brain? Cook it at least 30 minutes. Combine brain with chocolate for a tasty brain chocolate pudding.

-Carol had diarrhea for 6 mth. Cured with 4 days of oatmeal. Probably had a parasite.

-Swelling after eating chips. Avoid junk food. Balance out diet.

-How to get rid of acid reflux? Increase water, skip breakfast, eat fennel seeds.

-Smell of ammonia means kidneys aren’t working well enough. Increase water, decrease protein if smell continues.





https://oneradionetwork.com/all-shows/dr-jennifer-daniels-your-health-questions-answered-march-28-2022/

