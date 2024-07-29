TRUMP SHOOTING EVENT ☈ SNIPER'S NEST VIDEO RELEASED BY DAVE STEWART OF BUTLER, PA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sniper’s Nest Video Released By Dave Stewart Of Butler, PA From 7.13.24 Trump Attempted Assasination
-His Cell Phone Was Confiscated By FBI Initially & Recently Returned Allowing The Release Of This Video
Gets really spicy at 60 second mark
Source: https://x.com/mattlautner/status/1817873234672406626
Thumbnail: https://vimeo.com/991503017