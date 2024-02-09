Truth and Righteousness

Everyone is caused to corrupt the temple of God: their bodies, to buy and sell. The love of money: wanting to buy and sell separates everyone from God leaving few elect tribulation saints to see Christ return. As it was in the days of Noah, so shall it be when Christ return. Rich, poor, free, bond, great and small, everyone be corrupted flesh due to simple spiritural ignorance.

Religious leaders will be driving the spiritual ignorance just like with children of Isreal and Jesus' household.