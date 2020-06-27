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"Like any other time in our nation's history, we need God." (Powerful speech by retired NFL star Jack Brewer!)
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74 views • June 27, 2020
Full video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GjZVS2fibx0
Clip starts at 56:00 minutes in.

President Trump holds a roundtable on "Transition to Greatness: Restoring, Rebuilding, and Renewing."
June 11, 2020
Participants in the roundtable included Gateway pastor Robert Morris, Dr. Robin Armstrong of Texas City, Jack Brewer, a former NFL player from Grapevine, Glenn Heights Police Chief Vernell Dooley, Surgeon General Jerome Adams, Attorney General William Barr, White House Adviser JaRon Smith, Bishop Harry Jackson of the Washington, D.C. area, White House official Scott Turner, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Attorney General Ken Paxton.

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attorney general william barrus surgeon general jerome adamsus rep michael burgessgateway church dallastexas gov greg abbotttransition to greatness restoring rebuilding and renewinggateway pastor robert morrisdr robin armstrong of texas cityjack brewer former nfl player from grapevineglenn heights police chief vernell dooleysurgeon general jerome adamswhite house adviser jaron smithbishop harry jackson washington dcwhite house official scott turner
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