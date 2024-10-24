BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The little girl in Gaza seen carrying her injured sister to the hospital was found
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
180 views • 6 months ago

The young girl in Gaza seen carrying injured sister to the hospital.

Al Jazeera locates young girl in Gaza seen carrying injured sister | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Qamar and Sumaya Subuh were selling biscuits to earn a small income for their family in Gaza when Sumaya was struck by a car. The images of Qamar carrying her sister slung over her shoulder quickly spread online.

Cynthia... here's the link to the original video of this little girl carrying her sister barefoot when she had walked an hour. 😢

https://www.brighteon.com/f0c289a1-089e-4338-8224-7f6337b95dbf


PS... I'm changing my image, just because. My October surprise, at 16,000 videos, wow. Look for the yellow rose now.🥰 ; ) 








Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
