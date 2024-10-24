The little girl in Gaza seen carrying her injured sister to the hospital was found

The young girl in Gaza seen carrying injured sister to the hospital.

Al Jazeera locates young girl in Gaza seen carrying injured sister | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Qamar and Sumaya Subuh were selling biscuits to earn a small income for their family in Gaza when Sumaya was struck by a car. The images of Qamar carrying her sister slung over her shoulder quickly spread online.

Cynthia... here's the link to the original video of this little girl carrying her sister barefoot when she had walked an hour. 😢

https://www.brighteon.com/f0c289a1-089e-4338-8224-7f6337b95dbf





