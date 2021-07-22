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The Very First Bible 30-Second Outro
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47 views • July 22, 2021
This is a brief outro clip that touches on the reasons for the absence of the Old Testament (Torah) from the first Christian bible of 144 A.D. and introduces the subject of The Gospel of the Lord (the revelation given to the Apostle Paul directly by Jesus on the road to Damascus).
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