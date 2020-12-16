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Pt 5 | A financial asset is as good as gold IF...
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61 views • December 16, 2020
The registration of live birth security held in the public trust, the document that represents our public Estates, is the security (like gold) that underwrites our promises to pay. It is also the surety the courts hope to tap into to make their securities good.
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🕶 Find us:
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👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Sunrise Drive by Arom Music, YouTube Studio: https://youtu.be/UyWZknGdL9g Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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