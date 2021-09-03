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The Matrix of Control Beyond its 3D Manifestation
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1 view • September 03, 2021
The Matrix of Control Beyond its 3D Manifestation. This video gives an overview of the hyperdimensional matrix, occult forces, and what it takes to transcend the matrix on the path towards Awakening.
Link: Written and narrated by Bernhard Guenther https://veilofreality.com
Video and audio editing by Victor Fontane https://www.fontanefreelance.com
Based on the article The Matrix of Control – Beyond its 3D Manifestation
Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
Link: Written and narrated by Bernhard Guenther https://veilofreality.com
Video and audio editing by Victor Fontane https://www.fontanefreelance.com
Based on the article The Matrix of Control – Beyond its 3D Manifestation
Live with good intent, ride the wave a:)
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