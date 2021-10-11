© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Icke London Real May 3rd ROSEICKE #3
Follow
0
Share
Report
241 views • October 11, 2021
These videos were heavily censored. These videos were yanked while they were still streaming live on YT.
Listen carefully. Icke is extremely controversial and he says things from a different point of reference so they sound weird or wrong but in fact have deep truths.
When Icke says that Covid-19 isn't real, don't dismiss what he is saying out of hand. Listen carefully. He is talking about false tests and a fake political pandemic and symptoms from other causes being labeled C19. Also note that this was in March 2020. The information he is referencing here was proven true many months later.
Listen carefully. Icke is extremely controversial and he says things from a different point of reference so they sound weird or wrong but in fact have deep truths.
When Icke says that Covid-19 isn't real, don't dismiss what he is saying out of hand. Listen carefully. He is talking about false tests and a fake political pandemic and symptoms from other causes being labeled C19. Also note that this was in March 2020. The information he is referencing here was proven true many months later.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.