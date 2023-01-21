https://gettr.com/post/p25rakt0afe



1/20/2023 Miles Guo's GETTR: The CCP is now centralizing its power to do evil things, and all local governments have been focusing on how to bury and cremate dead bodies in Communist China. The CCP is thinking about accepting imported COVID vaccines as they want to make more money off the LaoBaixing and make the West their scapegoat for the mass deaths caused by the vaccines. During this Lunar New Year, there will be millions or tens of millions of people detained in the newly built “Labor and Reform Camps” in Communist China

#VaccineDisaster #importedvaccine #LaborReformCamp #arrest





1/20/2023 文贵盖特：中共正在集中权力干杀人的事，各地都在研究各种埋人、烧人的办法；中共正讨论接受外国疫苗，一是可以再次搜刮老百姓，二是找西方作为他们制造的疫苗灾难的替罪羊；这个春节将有百万甚至千万人被抓进各地兴建的劳改营

#疫苗灾难 #进口疫苗 #劳改营 #抓捕