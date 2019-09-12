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RFK Jr Calls Out Democrats for Vaccine Tyranny
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589 views • September 12, 2019
“I didn’t leave the Democratic Party, they left me”. RFK Jr gave a bombshell speech in defiance of California Democrats voting to remove all informed consent & physicians’ care to mandate vaccines. The truth is right in front of you, the tyranny is in your face.
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