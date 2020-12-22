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Kevin J Johnston Goes Hunting For Calgary By-Law Officers Who Are Harassing Citizens
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30 views • December 22, 2020
After a by-law officer illegally harassed our favourite lady on earth, Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson and also captured KevinJJohnston warned by law officers to lead us all a right in front of Cal police, it turns out that by-law officers did not heed the warning so, in this video, KevinJJohnston goes hunting for them to issue warnings.
ENJOY THE VIDEO!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
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ENJOY THE VIDEO!
Kevin J. Johnston - FreedomReport.ca - DONATE TODAY!
In case YouTube shuts us down, ALL our videos are on BITCHUTE.com
Bitchute.com: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kevinjjohnston/
WEBSITE: http://www.FreedomReport.ca
WEBSITE: http://www.kevinjjohnston.ca
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kevinjjohnstonx
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/kevinjjohnstonx
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/realkevinjjohnston
MINDS: http://minds.com/kevinjjohnston
GORF: https://gorf.social/kevinjjohnston
GAB: http://gab.ai/kevinjjohnston
VK: https://vk.com/kevinjjohnston
RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/kevinjjohnston
PARLER: https://parler.com/profile/Kevinjjohnston
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/kevinjjohnston
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/kevinjjohnston
IDW: https://idw.community/member/KevinJJohnston
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/kevinjjohnston
BRIGHTEON.Social: https://brighteon.social/@kevinjjohnston
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