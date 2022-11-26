Luc Despins: if Miles Guo refuse to pay $2.5 million, he would force him and his family into poverty and that the U.S. DOJ and SEC would destroy the Whistleblower Movement

https://gnews.org/articles/534912





11/24/2022 SAY NO TO EVIL: Luc Despins said, if Mr. Guo refused to pay him $2.5 million, he would force Mr. Guo and his family into poverty. In addition, he threatened that the U.S. DOJ and SEC would destroy Mr. Guo, the Whistleblower Movement and our fellow fighters



