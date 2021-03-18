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Gerald Celente: We Are Entering The Chinese Era
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50 views • March 18, 2021
Gerald Celente joins the show to discuss new trends in society and the economy, and lament on the current state of affairs in America
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
https://banthis.tv/channel/the-american-journal
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