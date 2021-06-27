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Flat Earth further proofs part 2
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126 views • June 27, 2021
This is a video that details further biblical proof of the earth being flat. The series is in 2 videos which explore verses that talk about the sun and the stars.
Please visit this link https://www.pdfdrive.com/zetetic-cosmogony-or-conclusive-evidence-that-the-world-is-not-a-rotating-revolving-globe-but-a-stationary-plane-circle-d201129055.html to read and download a PDF copy of the book Zetetic Cosmogony or Conclusive Evidence that the world is not a rotating revolving globe but a stationary plane. It is very detailed and informative and recently availed on this platform. Share it with as many people as you may.
Remember that to be saved you need to believe in Jesus Christ who came and paid the price for your sins on the cross. Read John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, Romans 3:21-22 . Once you believe in Jesus Christ you receive forgiveness of your sins, you're covered in His righteousness and you have the assurance of eternal life.
Please visit this link https://www.pdfdrive.com/zetetic-cosmogony-or-conclusive-evidence-that-the-world-is-not-a-rotating-revolving-globe-but-a-stationary-plane-circle-d201129055.html to read and download a PDF copy of the book Zetetic Cosmogony or Conclusive Evidence that the world is not a rotating revolving globe but a stationary plane. It is very detailed and informative and recently availed on this platform. Share it with as many people as you may.
Remember that to be saved you need to believe in Jesus Christ who came and paid the price for your sins on the cross. Read John 3:16, Ephesians 2:8-9, Romans 3:21-22 . Once you believe in Jesus Christ you receive forgiveness of your sins, you're covered in His righteousness and you have the assurance of eternal life.
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