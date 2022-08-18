And We Know 8.18.2022 CHENEY GONE! Destruction of the OLD GUARD! America is Waking UP! Great MOOD! Pray!

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LT of And We Know
August 18, 2022
Of course, we can continue to celebrate and see that the voting systems are filled with our voters, the folks are talking and getting the word out… no longer do they have power…so the demons use their other strongholds…wokism and attacks on PATRIOTS under Trump, and the JAB to take us out… what a WAR… we are winning.. we will Win under CHRIST!
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