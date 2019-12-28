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Strawberry and Mulberry Juice from Korat / Thailand - Review | MEALtime |
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3 views • December 28, 2019
On the way back from Pattaya to Nakhon Phanom we where passing Korat. And right at the main street (highway?) you can find a handfull of strawberry farms. Fresh natural grown strawberry directly from the farmer. There no healthier way of eating/living.
Of course we did stop at one farm. Beside of the raw strawberry they also sell strawberry juice there. But that is not all. They have dried strawberry, strawberry candy, sweets and alcohol made from and with strawberry.
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Pae&Tian-Song written und sung by: Ryan Heenan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paetian/
Snupps: https://www.snupps.com/paetian
Twitter: https://twitter.com/paetian_yt
The video was filmed with the integrated camera of my Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone.
Of course we did stop at one farm. Beside of the raw strawberry they also sell strawberry juice there. But that is not all. They have dried strawberry, strawberry candy, sweets and alcohol made from and with strawberry.
Like, comment and subscribe.
Pae&Tian-Song written und sung by: Ryan Heenan
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/paetian/
Snupps: https://www.snupps.com/paetian
Twitter: https://twitter.com/paetian_yt
The video was filmed with the integrated camera of my Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Smartphone.
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