© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirror: Poisonous Proof - The Actual Content Inside Pfizer Vials Exposed
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • July 08, 2021
Dr. Jane Ruby is very concerned about the vaccine. They took 100 vials and tested the content of the vaccine. This report is preliminary. Pfizer vial sealed, lot #and expiration date August 2021. When examined black mesh intertwined RNA material in it. 99.99% is toxic Graphene Oxide sheets penetrate all cells and destroys the cells. Violent inflammatory storm proceeds and causes acute inflammations of various organs.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.