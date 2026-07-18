July 18, 2026

rt.com













Russia strikes Ukrainian army logistics in key ports while Moscow's forces advance further on the battlefield in Donbass. And as Russia’s military makes new gains, Kiev resorts to terrorism killing at least eight civilians in drone strikes on mass-market warehouses in central Russia. Crowds rally across Ukraine for a second day of mass protests over Vladimir Zelensky's decision to sack the Defence Minister. That's as his replacement is unveiled to be a figure responsible for a slew of deadly strikes on Russian civilians.





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