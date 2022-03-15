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I’m Back! Canada Temporary Lifts Mandates? While China LOCKS DOWN 17 MILLION - WAR - PressForTruth 031422
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91 views • March 15, 2022
Thanks to Press For Truth, Dan Dicks on YouTube and DanDicks.ca for this video.
All 10 Canadian provinces got the memo that the next phase in the plandemic is to ease up on restrictions and to temporarily lift mandates while the federal government still holds firm to Draconian measures that strip Canadians of their basic fundamental rights like the right to travel unmolested by the state. Meanwhile China has locked down an entire city putting 17 million people on house arrest over night while claiming they are now battling “the worst virus outbreak they’ve seen in two years”! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains that the easing of restrictions is unfortunately just the calm before the storm and we must not lose sight of the important goal of becoming completely self sustainable while we still can before the next global lockdown which isn’t a matter of “if” but when!
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Sources:
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/canada...
https://flipboard.com/article/shangha...
https://hongkongfp.com/2022/03/13/cov...
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https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/statu...
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All 10 Canadian provinces got the memo that the next phase in the plandemic is to ease up on restrictions and to temporarily lift mandates while the federal government still holds firm to Draconian measures that strip Canadians of their basic fundamental rights like the right to travel unmolested by the state. Meanwhile China has locked down an entire city putting 17 million people on house arrest over night while claiming they are now battling “the worst virus outbreak they’ve seen in two years”! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains that the easing of restrictions is unfortunately just the calm before the storm and we must not lose sight of the important goal of becoming completely self sustainable while we still can before the next global lockdown which isn’t a matter of “if” but when!
If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
SUPPORT:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfo...
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/
Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]
If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1
Join Bastyon, never miss one of my vids, earn crypto, let’s help each other here:
https://bastyon.com/dandickspft?ref=P...
SUBSCRIBE:
BITCHUTE ➜ https://www.bitchute.com/pressfortruth/
ODYSEE ➜ https://lbry.tv/@PressForTruth
BAYSTON➜https://bastyon.com/dandickspft
FLOTE ➜ https://flote.app/DanDicksPFT
MINDS ➜ https://www.minds.com/pressfortruth
RUMBLE➜ https://rumble.com/user/PressForTruth
HIVE ➜ https://hive.blog/@pressfortruth/posts
YOUTUBE (meh) ➜ https://www.youtube.com/user/weavings...
Sources:
https://ottawacitizen.com/news/canada...
https://flipboard.com/article/shangha...
https://hongkongfp.com/2022/03/13/cov...
http://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/statu...
https://pressfortruth.ca/why-i-think-...
https://www.grid.news/story/science/2...
https://www.springwise.com/wp-content...
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