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I’m Back! Canada Temporary Lifts Mandates? While China LOCKS DOWN 17 MILLION - WAR - PressForTruth 031422
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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91 views • March 15, 2022
Thanks to Press For Truth, Dan Dicks on YouTube and DanDicks.ca for this video.
All 10 Canadian provinces got the memo that the next phase in the plandemic is to ease up on restrictions and to temporarily lift mandates while the federal government still holds firm to Draconian measures that strip Canadians of their basic fundamental rights like the right to travel unmolested by the state. Meanwhile China has locked down an entire city putting 17 million people on house arrest over night while claiming they are now battling “the worst virus outbreak they’ve seen in two years”! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains that the easing of restrictions is unfortunately just the calm before the storm and we must not lose sight of the important goal of becoming completely self sustainable while we still can before the next global lockdown which isn’t a matter of “if” but when!

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Sources:

https://ottawacitizen.com/news/canada...

https://flipboard.com/article/shangha...

https://hongkongfp.com/2022/03/13/cov...

http://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

https://twitter.com/DanDicksPFT/statu...

https://pressfortruth.ca/why-i-think-...

https://www.grid.news/story/science/2...

https://www.springwise.com/wp-content...
Keywords
russiaunchinagenocideww3canadaukrainenatomandatesdonetskdonbassplandemicukraine warcanada mandates
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