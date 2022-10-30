Joe Rogan - Building momentum in your life

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Creating momentum in your life means doing a little more of the things that move you forward and a little less of the things that hold you back. At the point of momentum is validation that what you're doing is already working. Momentum is a confirmation from whatever god you worship that you're on your way and you just have to stick with it. Imagine having that sort of certainty in your life and work.