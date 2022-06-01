© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Port of Mariupol resumes operation
Follow
0
Share
Report
60 views • June 01, 2022
RT.
Mariupol’s port area has resumed shipping, having been battered by conflict for several months. Footage released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a vessel containing metal heading for Rostov.
One of the most important transport hubs in the region, it has taken a joint effort by Russian and DPR specialists to ensure the port’s safe return to operation, including the inspection of over 1.5 million square meters of sea, and neutralizing over 12 thousand explosive devices.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16uz7l-port-of-mariupol-resumes-operation.html
Mariupol’s port area has resumed shipping, having been battered by conflict for several months. Footage released by Russia’s Ministry of Defense shows a vessel containing metal heading for Rostov.
One of the most important transport hubs in the region, it has taken a joint effort by Russian and DPR specialists to ensure the port’s safe return to operation, including the inspection of over 1.5 million square meters of sea, and neutralizing over 12 thousand explosive devices.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v16uz7l-port-of-mariupol-resumes-operation.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.