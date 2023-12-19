Create New Account
396) Trailer - Directed Energy Weapon Attacks and Havana Syndrome
Published 14 hours ago

Credits to sovren.media. Fev. 11, 2023.

Directed Energy Weapon Attacks and Havana Syndrome

John Kiriakou Interviews Bill Binney and Dr. Katherine Horton on Havana Syndrome and Directed Energy Weapons, 11.02.2023: https://sovren.media/video/directed-energy-weapon-attacks-and-havana-syndrome-3938.html


whistleblowers


We told you last season that many, many people across the United States and in a half-dozen other countries have been diagnosed with a strange malady called Havana Syndrome. These symptoms first began manifesting in 2016, when diplomats at the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba began reporting things ranging from physical pain to ringing in the ears to cognitive difficulties. Many had diagnosable traumatic brain injuries. The US government initially dismissed the symptoms as the product of crickets. Yes, crickets. But something more sinister was likely behind it. John Kiriakou speaks with Former NSA technical Director, Bill Binney and Dr. Katherine Horton, a former particle physicist, on this episode of the Whistleblowers about Directed Energy Weapon Attacks and Havana Syndrome.


List of Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) patents submitted to the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights: https://www.ohchr.org/sites/default/files/Documents/Issues/Torture/Call/NGOs/VIACTECAnnex.pdf


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

attackdirected energydewweaponhavana syndromewban

