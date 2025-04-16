Strength! 💪

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The White House has walked back its earlier claim that U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods could rise to as high as 245%.
Officials clarified that only certain categories of imports will face tariffs exceeding 145%, not a blanket increase across the board.
US EXPANDS SANCTIONS AGAINST IRAN
Press release: (https://ofac.treasury.gov/recent-actions/20250416)
Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has issued an Advisory for Shipping and Maritime Stakeholders on Detecting and Mitigating Iranian Oil Sanctions Evasion.
Additionally, OFAC has updated its Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List.