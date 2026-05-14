There's a fire & thick smoke in the Obolonsky district of Kiev

There's a fire and thick smoke in the Obolonsky district of Kiev.

Also, Something was hit in Kremenchug, Poltava region, that's likely an oil refinery.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report as of the morning of May 14, 2026



▪️ Over 1,000 strike UAVs of the Russian Armed Forces were launched against enemy rear areas in a single day. Overnight, missile weapons were also used to engage enemy targets. Intensified strikes were noted against western regions of Ukraine and railway hubs; daytime strikes on SBU buildings in various regions were particularly notable. Heavy operations were conducted against Kiev and the surrounding region.



▪️ Overnight, while repelling an aerial attack on Rostov Oblast, a UAV was destroyed in Volgodonsk, several in Tula Oblast, as well as over Voronezh and Crimea. During the day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported 92 drones shot down.



▪️ In Bryansk Oblast, an FPV strike on the settlements of Staraya Pogoshch in Suzemsky district and Sevsk killed two civilians. In Antonovka, Bryansk district, a man and a woman were wounded.



▪️ In the Sumy direction, the Army Group"North" is clearing forest areas, advancing towards Bachevsk. In Sumy district, our assault units have advanced on nineteen sectors up to 700 meters. Small-arms battles are ongoing in Kondratovka, Zapsellya, and the surrounding areas.



▪️ In Kursk Oblast, on the Rylsk–Lgov highway, the enemy attacked a moving car; a civilian was wounded.



▪️ In Belgorod Oblast, in the village of Bessonovka, a drone strike on a passenger car wounded three employees of an agricultural enterprise; one died in the hospital. In the settlement of Razumnoye, a drone struck a moving passenger car; the driver was wounded. In Yakovlevsky district, an electric train traveling on the Razumnoye–Tomarovka route derailed due to damage to the railway track.



▪️ In the Kharkov direction, the Army Group "North" is trying to solve the task of expanding the security zone in Kharkov Oblast, using exactly this phrasing. In the Volchansk direction, our assault units have advanced on twelve sectors up to 950 meters. Small-arms battles continue in the forest areas of Volchansk district, along the right bank of the Volchya River, as well as in Chaykovka and Volokhovka.



▪️ In the southern part of the Kupyansk direction, the RuAF, through gradual buildup of efforts, are achieving tactical successes on several sectors of the front simultaneously. For example, on the eastern bank of the Oskol River, we are developing success in Kucherovka, Petropavlovka, Kurilovka. Fighting continues for Kovsharovka and Novoosynove. Conditions are being created to increase pressure near Kupyansk-Vuzlovy. The main difficulty remains enemy FPV drones in the sky.



▪️ In the Slavyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting to reach Ray-Aleksandrovka, which the enemy is turning into a strong stronghold that must be taken to reach the Slavyansk–Kramatorsk agglomeration.



▪️ In the Dobropillya direction, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting west of Gryshyne. Near Belytske and Novy Donbas – positional battles.



▪️ In Dnepropetrovsk Oblast, Far Eastern warriors of the Army Group "East" are wedging into the enemy's defensive depth northwest of the settlement of Aleksandrograd, fighting in the forest area beyond the Volchya River towards the settlement of Lisno.



▪️ In the eastern part of Zaporozhye Oblast, the wedging into the enemy's defense continues in the areas of the settlements of Vozdvyzhyvka and Verkhnya Tersa, and further south near the settlements of Komsomolske, Charyvne, and Novoselovka.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the enemy is increasing efforts in the Stepnohyrsk area through the use of numerous drones in low-altitude airspace. As a result of a massed enemy UAV attack on the village of Novohoryvka in Tokmak district, four apartment buildings and the building of Tokmak CDH were damaged.

▪️ From Kherson Oblast, it was reported yesterday that two civilians died from Ukrainian strikes in Aleshky (due to a munition dropped from a UAV) and in Gola Prystan. In Velyka Lepetykha, a man was wounded by a UAV attack. Ornostayivka, Zavodovka, Kairy, Peshchanovka, Proletarka, Solontsy were shelled. ❗️ Drone attacks struck Ivanovka, Kairka, Kalanchak, Kardashynka, Kostohryzove, Korsunka, Krynky, Maly Kopani, Nechaeve, Nova Zburiyivka, Pidlisne, Radensk, Stara Zburiyivka.



Report compiled by:

⚡️Two Majors