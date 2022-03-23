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Lara Logan EXPLODES, Goes Full Nuclear on "Empire of Lies" Exposing Ukraine, Covid, NWO, WEF and Media
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730 views • March 23, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
This entire world is living in is an empire of lies, and for the truth tellers in society, the Devil tries to gaslight the hope and perseverance out of us daily. But he's failing, and warriors like award winning investigative journalist Lara Logan blasts a hole in the narrative or wars, coups, bioweapons, and other manufactured crises, driving the world toward death by fear, and submission to tyrants.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy6jq3-lies-of-war-empire-of-lies-crumbling-news-outlets-deceive-to-spark-ww3.html
This entire world is living in is an empire of lies, and for the truth tellers in society, the Devil tries to gaslight the hope and perseverance out of us daily. But he's failing, and warriors like award winning investigative journalist Lara Logan blasts a hole in the narrative or wars, coups, bioweapons, and other manufactured crises, driving the world toward death by fear, and submission to tyrants.
Visit DrStellaMD.com and use promocode STEW to purchase the groundbreaking supplements treating Covid across the globe: https://drstellamd.com/.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vy6jq3-lies-of-war-empire-of-lies-crumbling-news-outlets-deceive-to-spark-ww3.html
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