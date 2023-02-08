Moderna | "Moderna Made $100,000 In 2019 for the Whole Year."

"Moderna Made $100,000 In 2019 for the Whole Year. I Remember Walking After DAVOS Into the Office of My Manufacturing & Asking How Can We Make A Billion Next Year? We Need to Make a Billion Next Year, There Is Going to Be a Pandemic." - Moderna CEO
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.