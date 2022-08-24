BILL GATES IS COMING FOR YOUR FOOD! - Media Bribed By Eugenicists! - They Want To BAN FARMS!

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the absolutely insane rhetoric being pushed by the mainstream media, specifically companies that Bill Gates has given enormous amounts of money to.
The Guardian recently put out a piece claiming that to stop pollution and save nature, more people should move into urban developments in big cities and the government should put an end to free range farming as it "takes up too much space."
The Guardian has received a significant amount of money from Bill Gates who has been pushing the bug and plant based agenda while buying up farm land, not using most of it, but developing next to the Chinese government's land grabs in the United States.
All the while, farmers are going under in California as the supply chain collapses. This hurts organic foods the most.
The Netherlands is banning 30% of all farms.
Canada and Ireland are attempting to do the same.
This is all part of the technocratic "New World Order" or "Great Reset" agenda.
Meanwhile, countries around the world are facing "drought" and power shortages which lead to the collapse of entire infrastructures. The reckoning will be massive.
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World Alternative Media
2022