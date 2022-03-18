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NATIONAL SECURITY RED ALERT: GLOBALISTS STARVE 3RD WORLD TO PROVOKE MASSIVE US BORDER INVASION
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40 views • March 18, 2022
Globalist traitors Biden and Mayorkas are rescinding Public Health Order 42 enabling BP to keep diseased illegal aliens out of the USA.
THIS IS ANOTHER BLATANT ACT OF HIGH TREASON.
The globalists are forcing artificial food scarcity combined with high inflation to drive massive waves of over 500 million diseased, starving, hostile 3rd world aliens fakeugees to invade the USA and Europe desperate for food.
I call on all US patriots to organize armed militias in your home cities(to roundup, arrest govt traitors, gun grabbers, poison jab pushers illegal aliens and some criminal employers).
You should also deploy about 20% of your home city militias to our southern and some to strategic northern border entry points. This will be necessary to secure our borders to block the starving hordes of diseased 3rd world illegal aliens from entering the USA.
If millions enter, they will go after food supplies, preppers even in rural areas and kill Americans with their diseases(since the jabs destroy natural immunity).
Email me at [email protected] with your name, city, state and write $ pledge amount to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism to counter the globalist agenda.
I'm also organizing border emergency crisis teams based in Phoenix, San Diego and Tucson. Email me if you would like to participate.
Open to loyal US citizens only(after screening interviews). Veterans welcome.
THIS IS ANOTHER BLATANT ACT OF HIGH TREASON.
The globalists are forcing artificial food scarcity combined with high inflation to drive massive waves of over 500 million diseased, starving, hostile 3rd world aliens fakeugees to invade the USA and Europe desperate for food.
I call on all US patriots to organize armed militias in your home cities(to roundup, arrest govt traitors, gun grabbers, poison jab pushers illegal aliens and some criminal employers).
You should also deploy about 20% of your home city militias to our southern and some to strategic northern border entry points. This will be necessary to secure our borders to block the starving hordes of diseased 3rd world illegal aliens from entering the USA.
If millions enter, they will go after food supplies, preppers even in rural areas and kill Americans with their diseases(since the jabs destroy natural immunity).
Email me at [email protected] with your name, city, state and write $ pledge amount to support my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism to counter the globalist agenda.
I'm also organizing border emergency crisis teams based in Phoenix, San Diego and Tucson. Email me if you would like to participate.
Open to loyal US citizens only(after screening interviews). Veterans welcome.
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