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To Mask Or Not To Mask: To Comply Or Not To Comply - When Evil Comes Against You - 9/21/20
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58 views • September 21, 2020
diamondisc
To Mask Or Not To Mask: To Comply Or Not To Comply - When Evil Comes Against You (video is jerky due to Celeste's live stream connection) - 9/21/20
SCRIPTURE: Esther 3:6
COMMENTING IS FOR MEMBERS OF THE BAND COMMUNITY ONLY.
PLEASE JOIN CELESTE'S NEW VIDEO PLATFORM: https://celestialreport.com
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2-PACK BOOK COMBO - http://bit.ly/2R47N0h
*************************************************
"The Seven Thunders Revealed" Book (PDF Download) - http://bit.ly/2QGepmr
"Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions" Book (PDF Download) - http://bit.ly/2QFabvy
Articles & Blog - https://shepherdsheart.life/
Video & Audio Production: http://www.diamondigitalmedia.com
#masks #facemasks #celeste
Shared from and subscribe to:
diamondisc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrxGa-eD_p5_opYV2Y8ArA
To Mask Or Not To Mask: To Comply Or Not To Comply - When Evil Comes Against You (video is jerky due to Celeste's live stream connection) - 9/21/20
SCRIPTURE: Esther 3:6
COMMENTING IS FOR MEMBERS OF THE BAND COMMUNITY ONLY.
PLEASE JOIN CELESTE'S NEW VIDEO PLATFORM: https://celestialreport.com
*************************************************
2-PACK BOOK COMBO - http://bit.ly/2R47N0h
*************************************************
"The Seven Thunders Revealed" Book (PDF Download) - http://bit.ly/2QGepmr
"Electromagnetic Radiation Protection Solutions" Book (PDF Download) - http://bit.ly/2QFabvy
Articles & Blog - https://shepherdsheart.life/
Video & Audio Production: http://www.diamondigitalmedia.com
#masks #facemasks #celeste
Shared from and subscribe to:
diamondisc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBrxGa-eD_p5_opYV2Y8ArA
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