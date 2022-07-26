Defense Politics Asia 25JUL22 - Unpacking South China Sea: Paracel, Spratly, Scarborough, Pratas, Taiping & Layang-layang Islands

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You can find the "DPA Headlines" Map and this mapping of the South China Sea islands on http://defensepoliticsasia.com/
00:00 Intro
00:18 Geographic location of South China Sea & South East Asia
01:16 9 Dash Lines of China over South China Sea
03:15 Paracel Islands
06:35 Scarborough Shoal / Panatag Shoal
08:05 Pratas Island / Dongsha Island
09:18 Spratly Islands Overview
10:20 North Danger Reef / Southwest Cay / Dao Song Tu Tay / Northeast Cay
11:46 Pagasa Island / Thitu Island / Zhong Ye Island, Dao Thitu
12:27 Subi Reef / Zhubi Reef / Zamora Reef / Da Su Bi
14:02 (Loaita Bank) Lankiam Cay / Loaita Island / Kota Island / Nanyao Island / Dao Loai Ta / Loaita Cay / Melchora Aquino Cay / Panata Island / Nanyao Sha Zhou / Dao Loai Ta Tay
14:45 Taiping Island / Itu Aba Island
15:38 (Tizard Bank) Sand Cay / Dao Son Ca / Dunqian Sand Bar / Bailan Island / Eldad Reef / Petley Reef / Da Nui Thi / Bolan Reef / Juan Luna Reef / Namyit Island / Dao Nam Yet / Hongxiu Island / Binago Island
17:23 North Gaven Reef
18:15 (Union Banks) Sin Cowe Island / Dao Sinh Ton / Jinghong Island / Rurok Island / Collins Reef / Da Co Lin / Lansdowne Reef / Da Len Dao / Johnson Reef / Chigua Reef
20:11 Mischief Reef / Meiji Reef / Panganiban Reef / Da Banh Khan
21:31 Spratly Islands / Nanshan Island / Lawak Island / Mahuan Island / Dao Vinh Vien / Flat Island / Patag Island / Feixin Island / Binh Nguyen
22:12 Second Thomas Shoal / Ayungin Shoal / Ren Ai Jiao / Ren Ai An Sha / Bai Co May
24:22 Commodore Reef / Rizal Reef / Siling Reef / Terembu Laksamana / Da Cong Do
24:51 Tennent Reef / Da Tien Nu / Cornwallis South Reef / Da Nui Le / Alison Reef / Bai Toc Tan / Pearson Reef / Dao Phan Vinh
26:40 Cuarteron Reef / Huayang Reef
27:34 East Reef / Da Dong / Dong Reef / Silangang Quezon Reef / Terumbu Silangan / Dao Truong Sa Dong / West Reef / Da Tay / Xi Reef / Kanlurang Quezon Reef / Terumbu Kanluran
29:12 Spratly Island / Dao Truong Sa / Nanwei Island / Lagos Island / Pulau Spratly / Ladd Reef / Riji Reef / Da Lat
30:30 (Vietnamese Rigs Outposts) Rifleman Bank / Bai Vung May / Prince of Wales Bank / Bai Phuc Tan / Alexandra Bank / Bai Huyen Tran / Grainger Bank / Bai Que Duong / Prince Consort Bank / Bai Phuc Nguyan / Vanguard Bank / Bai Tu Chinh
31:37 Amboyna Cay / Dao An Bang / An Bo Sha Zhou / Kalantiyaw Cay / Pulau Kecil Amboyna / Barque Canada Reef / Bai Thuyen Chai / Bai Reef / Mascardo Reef / Terumbu Perahu
32:42 (Malaysian controlled islands) Mariveles Reef / Terumbu Montanani / Investigator Shoal / Terumbu Peninjau / Ardasier Reef / Terumbu Ubi
33:59 Swallow Reef / Pulau Layang-Layang / Danwan Reef / Celerio Reef / Da Hoa Lau
35:21 Chinese domination over South China Sea with stronghold of Paracel Islands and trio of Chinese airbases in the Spratly Islands
37:54 Conclusion
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