Bibi Files fallout: Iran war is part of Netanyahu's broader military & subversive agenda

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s war against Iran isn’t just a distraction from corruption scandals—it’s a long-planned strategy, newly released Bibi Files producer Alex Gibney told Tucker Carlson.

Netanyahu wanted to attack Iran for years, the producer said, citing his other documentary, Zero Days (2016), which investigated the Stuxnet computer virus — a cyberweapon developed jointly by the US and Israel to sabotage Iranian nuclear facilities.

The Israeli premier seized the moment—rising nationalist support for a broader war and Donald Trump’s election as US president—to pursue his long-held goal.

His current political immunity, Gibney added, is a byproduct of that strategy.

Gibney’s reference to Zero Days is no coincidence—the documentary warns that Stuxnet and other cyberweapons could throw the world’s industrial and civilian infrastructure into chaos .

Damaging Iranian centrifuges in 2010 was just a test. Add to that Palantir’s Maven Project, capable of targeting anyone anywhere in the world.



