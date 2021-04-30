Dozens killed in crush at religious festival in Israel - BBC News

Add to the fact that the Chief Rabbis & Israeli leaders have once again rejected their own Messiah one would say that this may well be divine judgement from Hashem, for past and present crimes against his Son. Deuteronomy 28: 1-68 “And if you faithfully obey the voice of the Lord your God, being careful to do all his commandments that I command you today, the Lord your God will set you high above all the nations of the earth. And all these blessings shall come upon you and overtake you, if you obey the voice of the Lord your God. Blessed shall you be in the city, and blessed shall you be in the field. Blessed shall be the fruit of your womb and the fruit of your ground and the fruit of your cattle, the increase of your herds and the young of your flock. Blessed shall be your basket and your kneading bowl.