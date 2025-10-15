Is the US Government Fascist? - Questions For Corbett

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Oct 14, 2025
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/is-the-us-government-fascist/
Robert writes in to ask James about the bundles of sticks behind the speaker's chair in the US congress chamber. James responds with a history lesson about the fasces, its use throughout history, how it arrived on the shores of America, and what it really represents.
